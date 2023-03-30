Swiss Court Finds Gazprom Bankers Guilty in Putin Money Laundering Case

Four bankers from Gazprom’s Swiss affiliate have been found guilty by a Zurich court of failing to properly check vast sums of money flowing through the accounts of a Russian cellist and close confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The accounts in the Swiss branch of Gazprombank were held by Sergei Roldugin, the artistic director of the St. Petersburg Music House, who is often dubbed “Putin's cellist.”

Roldugin has been a friend of the Russian leader for more than four decades and is the godfather of one of his daughters.

Documents leaked in the 2016 Panama Papers investigation revealed that the musician had moved some $2 billion through a web of offshore companies under his control. He later became known as the "secret caretaker" of Putin's wealth.

The bankers were found guilty of "lack of due diligence in financial transactions” moving through Roldugin’s accounts, the Zurich District Court said in its verdict on Thursday.