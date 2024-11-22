Gazprombank Warns of UnionPay Card Issues Abroad Following U.S. Sanctions

Russia’s Gazprombank has alerted clients abroad to potential payment disruptions with China’s UnionPay cards after being targeted by new U.S. sanctions, the RBC news website reported Friday.
“There may be difficulties with the UnionPay payment system cards abroad from Nov. 21. If you are outside Russia, we recommend using cash,” Gazprombank said in a statement.
UnionPay issued a similar advisory to its Russian cardholders regarding international use.
Gazprombank, the largest Russian lender not previously subject to U.S. sanctions, was one of over 50 Russian financial institutions targeted by the U.S. Treasury on Thursday. Despite the sanctions, Gazprombank said its domestic operations remain unaffected.
Russian banks began issuing UnionPay cards after Visa and Mastercard suspended services in Russia following the country’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. However, UnionPay cardholders from Russian banks have since reported challenges making payments in the U.S., Israel, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
The U.S. has warned foreign financial institutions of secondary sanctions if they help Russia bypass restrictions.
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership."
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression.
