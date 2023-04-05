Russia's Sanctioned VTB Bank Reports Record $7.7 Bln Loss

Russia's second-largest bank, VTB, reported a record annual loss of $7.7 billion on Wednesday after it was battered by Western sanctions last year.

VTB was one of the first banks to be excluded from the SWIFT global payments system after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Both the U.S. and Britain placed individual sanctions on the bank’s chief, Andrei Kostin, who is a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

VTB announced on Wednesday that its total losses in 2022 amounted to 612.6 billion rubles.