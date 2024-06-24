Bank of China Halts Payments With Sanctioned Russian Lenders – Kommersant

The Russian division of the Bank of China has suspended operations with Russian lenders sanctioned by the United States in order to avoid being hit with secondary sanctions, the Kommersant business newspaper reported Monday, citing industry insiders.

The Bank of China’s Russian division — which specializes in yuan payments between Russia and China — is the second-largest Chinese banking subsidiary in the country with 592.4 billion rubles ($6.7 billion) in assets as of spring 2024, according to Kommersant.

Experts who spoke to the newspaper said the lender’s decision to suspend payments with sanctioned local banks would likely increase fraud risks given the subsequent shift to opaque intermediaries to process payments between Russian and Chinese entities.

“This is not very good news for the Russian market,” an anonymous industry insider was quoted as saying by Kommersant. “There will be additional costs both in time and the price of processing payments.”

“But the most important problem is that payments go beyond the banking sector, resulting in the state having less control,” the source added.