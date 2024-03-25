Binance Crypto Firm’s Successor in Russia Announces Closure

A recently established crypto exchange that took over the Russian operations of Binance, the world’s largest exchange, announced Monday it will begin shutting down over the next month and a half.

“CommEX platform has decided to begin suspending some services starting from March 25, 2024, and will completely shut down the official website on May 10,” it said in a statement.

“We advise users to promptly close positions, withdraw assets and manage their assets on the platform,” CommEX said.