Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Binance Crypto Firm’s Successor in Russia Announces Closure

RDNE Stock project / pexels

A recently established crypto exchange that took over the Russian operations of Binance, the world’s largest exchange, announced Monday it will begin shutting down over the next month and a half.

“CommEX platform has decided to begin suspending some services starting from March 25, 2024, and will completely shut down the official website on May 10,” it said in a statement.

“We advise users to promptly close positions, withdraw assets and manage their assets on the platform,” CommEX said.

CommEX, which launched in September, had bought Binance’s Russian operations for an undisclosed sum following reports that the United States was probing Binance for potential violations of war-related sanctions against Russia.

A growing number of Russians have turned to crypto exchanges after Western sanctions cut Russian banks off from global payment networks in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

CommEX representatives have deflected questions from users about its ownership and where it was based.

Binance was founded in 2017 in China by Canadian national Changpeng Zhao but following a crypto crackdown by Beijing, he moved its operations to locations including Singapore, Bahrain, Dubai, Paris and the Cayman Islands.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Cryptocurrency , Finance , Sanctions

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

currency cut-off

Binance Restricts Russian Clients to Ruble Transactions

Binance’s restrictions follow reports on a U.S. Justice Department investigation into the company's possible violation of sanctions against Russia....
2 Min read
Bleeding Money

Russia's Sanctioned VTB Bank Reports Record $7.7 Bln Loss

The bank said it had suffered from an "unprecedented" outflow of foreign currencies last year.
1 Min read
cross-border payments

Russia’s Qiwi Posts Record 2022 Profit as ‘Sanctions Beneficiary’

Russia found itself cut off from many payment services last year following the invasion of Ukraine.
2 Min read
benefit revoked

Russia Moves to End Tax Deal With 'Unfriendly' Countries

Their statement follows an EU decision this week to add Russia to its tax-haven blacklist. 
1 Min read