Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Austria's Raiffeisen Bank Eyes Sale of Russian Operations

By AFP
An office of Raiffeisenbank in Moscow. Vladimir Gerdo / TASS

Austrian banking group Raiffeisen, one of the last major Western lenders in Russia, said Thursday it was considering a "sale or spin-off" of its subsidiary in the country.

The RBI Group, which owns the bank, has been under scrutiny over its links to Russia since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February last year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has singled out Raiffeisen Bank for criticism while the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control requested information about its business in Russia in January.

The RBI Group said Thursday that it was looking into "potential transactions which would result in the sale or spin-off of Raiffeisen Bank Russia and deconsolidation of Raiffeisen Bank Russia from the RBI Group."

It added that it was "committing to further reducing business activity in Russia."

The bank warned the decision would lead to "a decline in income generated by Raiffeisen Bank Russia" and impact RBI's customers.

"The RBI Group and its stakeholders are in an unprecedented situation, and we recognize the urgency for action which the war has created," the bank said.

Raiffeisen Bank will maintain some banking operations in Russia, where it employs more than 9,000 people, "to meet the conditions of its banking license and support customers."

Read more about: Banks , Ukraine war , Finance

Read more

Under pressure

European Central Bank Asks Raiffeisen to Scale Back Russian Operations

The news comes just a day after Ukraine added the Austrian bank to its list of international sponsors of the war. 
1 Min read
expanding presence

Russian Banks to Open Branches in Ukraine’s Occupied Kherson Region

The Kherson region's “Russification” has prompted speculation that its Moscow-installed authorities could stage a referendum to join Russia.
specialized workforce

Deutsche Bank Moves Hundreds of IT Workers from Russia to Germany – FT

The departures are part of a wider brain drain out of Russia since the country sent troops into Ukraine.
hostile takover

Russian Bank Founder Says Kremlin Forced Sale of His Group Stake

Oleg Tinkov said the Kremlin told the Tinkoff Bank’s senior executives to cut ties with him after his explosive April 19 Instagram post denouncing the...