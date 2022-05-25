Russia Simplifies Citizenship for Ukrainians in Captured Territories

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree Wednesday simplifying the process of obtaining Russian citizenship for Ukrainians living in territories seized by Russian troops in southern and eastern Ukraine.

The fast-track citizenship option comes amid speculation that Moscow could establish permanent control over areas it has captured in its three-month invasion of Ukraine.

Russia first introduced a simplified passport scheme for residents of eastern Ukraine’s separatist-controlled Luhansk and Donetsk regions in 2019. Over 200,000 people are estimated to have since obtained Russian citizenship.

Putin's new decree extends the scheme to people living in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions and enters into effect immediately.