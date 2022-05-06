Russia To Stay in Southern Ukraine ‘Forever’ – Senior Lawmaker

A senior official from the Russian parliament said Friday that Russia will remain in southern Ukraine "forever," speaking on a visit to the Moscow-controlled city of Kherson.

"Russia is here forever. There should be no doubt about this. There will be no return to the past," Andrey Turchak said, according to a statement from the ruling United Russia party.

"We will live together, develop this rich region, rich in historical heritage, rich in the people who live here," Turchak added.