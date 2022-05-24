Moscow-Held Kherson Region to ‘Ask’ for Russian Military Base

Moscow-appointed leaders of southern Ukraine’s Kherson region will “ask” for a Russian military base, state-run media reported Tuesday in the latest example of creeping Russian annexation of captured Ukrainian territories.

Russian forces have installed a pro-Moscow “military-civilian administration” and introduced Russian currency, media and internet services in an effort to cement their presence in occupied areas.

Kirill Stremousov, the deputy chief of the pro-Moscow regional administration, told the RIA Novosti news agency that a Russian military base in Kherson “will guarantee security of the region and its inhabitants.”

“There should be a Russian military base in the Kherson region. We’ll be asking for it, and the entire population is interested in it,” Stremousov was quoted as saying.

Echoing the de-facto governor’s comments last week, Stremousov said the Kherson region will become “a subject within the Russian Federation” but ruled out a referendum anytime soon.

“Considering that no the results of the referendum will be recognized by Western countries anyway, it’s a waste of time to hold it today,” RIA Novosti quoted him as saying.

The Kremlin, without confirming that annexation of the occupied regions of southern Ukraine is imminent, has indicated that “the will of the people” would decide whether Kherson joins Russia.

Russian forces captured the southern port city of Kherson, a key land bridge to connect mainland Russia to annexed Crimea, soon after invading Ukraine in late February.