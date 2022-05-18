Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Shellings Near Ukraine Hit Russian Village, Sugar Refinery

Residents clear the rubble from their house damaged during a shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 16, 2022. AP Photo/Bernat Armangue/TASS

The governors of Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod regions east of Ukraine border reported shellings on a border village and a sugar refinery late Tuesday.

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the village of Bezymeno 50 kilometers northwest of Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv was shelled, wounding at least one person.

“There is some damage. A door-to-door assessment of the area is underway,” he added.

Ukraine’s military announced Monday that its troops had regained control of territory on the Russian border near Kharkiv.

An hour after Gladkov’s statement, Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoit reported an attack on the border village of Tetkino 50 kilometers northwest of Ukraine’s city of Sumy.

“A sugar refinery on the outskirts of the village was hit by mortar fire,” Starovoit said.

“The enemy fire was suppressed by our border guards and the military,” he wrote in a Telegram messaging app post.

It was the second attack on the Kursk region on Tuesday, according to Starovoit, who reported a neighboring village near Ukraine’s Sumy region being shelled with large-caliber weapons before dawn.

Ukraine reclaimed control of Sumy region in early April from Russian troops.

Ukrainian officials have not claimed responsibility for the attacks but have also not explicitly denied being behind them.

The Kremlin called for additional measures to strengthen security in Russian territories close to Ukraine in light of the attacks last week.

Read more about: Regions

Read more

chain of events

Explainer: Explosions, Fires and Fatal Attacks Afflict Russian Regions Near Ukraine

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for any of the incidents on Russia’s side of the border.
'No alternative'

In Small-City Russia, Elections Feel Irrelevant For Local Business Owners 

Saransk’s entrepreneurs are divided on whether the government is on their side, but discontent is unlikely to be reflected in the coming Duma vote.
IVANOVO DISPATCH

In a Poor Russian City, Coronavirus Hits Hard

The pandemic has combined with poverty to push Ivanovo’s healthcare system to its breaking point.
care disparity

Coronavirus-Hit Region’s Governor Treated in Moscow Out of ‘Altruism’

The Vladimir region's governor said his treatment at a private Moscow clinic will leave a hospital bed in his region open to those who need it.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.