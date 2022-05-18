Shellings Near Ukraine Hit Russian Village, Sugar Refinery

The governors of Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod regions east of Ukraine border reported shellings on a border village and a sugar refinery late Tuesday.

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the village of Bezymeno 50 kilometers northwest of Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv was shelled, wounding at least one person.

“There is some damage. A door-to-door assessment of the area is underway,” he added.

Ukraine’s military announced Monday that its troops had regained control of territory on the Russian border near Kharkiv.

An hour after Gladkov’s statement, Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoit reported an attack on the border village of Tetkino 50 kilometers northwest of Ukraine’s city of Sumy.

“A sugar refinery on the outskirts of the village was hit by mortar fire,” Starovoit said.

“The enemy fire was suppressed by our border guards and the military,” he wrote in a Telegram messaging app post.

It was the second attack on the Kursk region on Tuesday, according to Starovoit, who reported a neighboring village near Ukraine’s Sumy region being shelled with large-caliber weapons before dawn.

Ukraine reclaimed control of Sumy region in early April from Russian troops.

Ukrainian officials have not claimed responsibility for the attacks but have also not explicitly denied being behind them.

The Kremlin called for additional measures to strengthen security in Russian territories close to Ukraine in light of the attacks last week.