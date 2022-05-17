Support The Moscow Times!
Shelling Destroys Property in Russian Village Bordering Ukraine

A shell fragment is seen in the backyard after a shelling attack on the village of Golovchino, Belgorod Region on April 19, 2022. Yevgeny Silantyev/TASS

A Russian village on the Ukrainian border was shelled early Tuesday, the Kursk region’s governor said as the regional head on the Ukrainian side reported an attempted incursion a day earlier.

“Today at around 5 a.m., large-caliber weapons were fired at the border village of Alekseevka in the Glushkov district,” Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoit said.

A school building, three houses and a parked car were damaged in the attack, Starovoit wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

There were no casualties, he added.

Starovoit did not directly blame Ukrainian troops for the shelling, but said that Russian border guards had “quickly suppressed” the shelling and investigators were on site.

The village of Alekseevka is located on the border with Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region, whose governor said Ukrainian border guards had repelled a Russian incursion Monday morning.

“Under the cover of fire, a sabotage group of thieves tried to enter the territory of the region,” Sumy region Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky wrote on Telegram.

“The guards gave a fight to the Russians, who retreated beyond the state border,” he said.

Ukraine reclaimed control of Sumy in early April after Russian troops entered the border region shortly after invading Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Neither Starovoit’s nor Zhyvytsky’s accounts could be independently verified.

The shelling of Alekseevka, one of dozens reported across Russian border regions in recent months, comes one day after Ukraine’s defense ministry announced that its troops had regained control of territory on the Russian border near Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv.

