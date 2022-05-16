Russian Governor Says Region Attacked as Ukraine Troops Reach Border

The Russian border region of Belgorod reportedly came under three separate artillery attacks on Sunday, as Ukrainian troops defending the city of Kharkiv said they have reached the Russian border.

Belgorod regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov acknowledged one attack on the border village of Sereda early Sunday, announcing that one person had been injured in the shelling.

Telegram channel Baza, which is believed to have links to Russia’s security services, said that shelling on Sereda was the first of three cross-border incidents on Sunday and the only one to result in injuries.

The news outlet said that Russian air defense systems shot down 10 shells targeting above the village at around 7:45 a.m. Moscow time. Shrapnel from one of the shells reportedly wounded 30-year-old resident Suleiman Isfandiyev.

Another 10 shells fell in а field close to another village, Novostroyevka-Vtoraya, around an hour later without causing damage, Baza reported.

At around 11 a.m., another round of eight artillery shells reportedly damaged a power line and a number of farming structures in the village of Zhuravlevka.

Baza’s account could not be independently identified. But its report coincides with Ukraine’s announcement that its troops have regained control of territory on the Russian border near Kharkiv.