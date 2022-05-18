Shelling Hits Russian Border Village, Sugar Refinery

A village and a sugar refinery near Russia's border with Ukraine were shelled late Tuesday, according to officials.

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the village of Bezymeno 50 kilometers northwest of Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv was damaged in an attack that wounded at least one person.

“There is some damage. A door-to-door assessment of the area is underway,” he said.

An hour after Gladkov’s statement, Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoit reported an attack on the border village of Tetkino 50 kilometers northwest of the Ukrainian city of Sumy.

“A sugar refinery on the outskirts of the village was hit by mortar fire,” Starovoit said in a post on messaging app Telegram.

Fighting near Russia's border with Ukraine appears to have intensified in recent days as Ukrainian forces regain territory around the north-eastern city of Kharkiv.

It was the second attack on the Kursk region in one day, according to Starovoit, who said that another village near Ukraine’s Sumy region was shelled with large-caliber weapons before dawn.

Russia last week reported its first civilian casualty on Russian territory since it launched its invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Ukrainian officials have not claimed responsibility for attacks inside Russia, including explosions at oil refinieries and damage to railroads, but have also not explicitly denied being behind them.