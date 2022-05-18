Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Shelling Hits Russian Border Village, Sugar Refinery

Updated:
Sugar Refinery in village of Tetkino, Kursk region. kpravda.ru

A village and a sugar refinery near Russia's border with Ukraine were shelled late Tuesday, according to officials.  

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the village of Bezymeno 50 kilometers northwest of Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv was damaged in an attack that wounded at least one person.

“There is some damage. A door-to-door assessment of the area is underway,” he said.

An hour after Gladkov’s statement, Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoit reported an attack on the border village of Tetkino 50 kilometers northwest of the Ukrainian city of Sumy.

“A sugar refinery on the outskirts of the village was hit by mortar fire,” Starovoit said in a post on messaging app Telegram.

Fighting near Russia's border with Ukraine appears to have intensified in recent days as Ukrainian forces regain territory around the north-eastern city of Kharkiv. 

It was the second attack on the Kursk region in one day, according to Starovoit, who said that another village near Ukraine’s Sumy region was shelled with large-caliber weapons before dawn.

Russia last week reported its first civilian casualty on Russian territory since it launched its invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Ukrainian officials have not claimed responsibility for attacks inside Russia, including explosions at oil refinieries and damage to railroads, but have also not explicitly denied being behind them.

Read more about: Regions

Read more

chain of events

Explainer: Explosions, Fires and Fatal Attacks Afflict Russian Regions Near Ukraine

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for any of the incidents on Russia’s side of the border.
'No alternative'

In Small-City Russia, Elections Feel Irrelevant For Local Business Owners 

Saransk’s entrepreneurs are divided on whether the government is on their side, but discontent is unlikely to be reflected in the coming Duma vote.
IVANOVO DISPATCH

In a Poor Russian City, Coronavirus Hits Hard

The pandemic has combined with poverty to push Ivanovo’s healthcare system to its breaking point.
care disparity

Coronavirus-Hit Region’s Governor Treated in Moscow Out of ‘Altruism’

The Vladimir region's governor said his treatment at a private Moscow clinic will leave a hospital bed in his region open to those who need it.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.