Russia Reports First Civilian Casualty in Ukraine War

Updated at 12:40 p.m. on May 12.

Russia reported one civilian casualty in a strike on a town near the border with Ukraine, the first such death since the start of the country’s invasion of its western neighbor.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region, said Wednesday that one person had been killed and seven injured after munitions fell on the Russian village of Solokhi, 10 kilometers from the Ukraine border.

He accused “the Ukrainian side” of targeting the village and carrying out the deadly attack.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, ordered a criminal probe into the alleged shelling Thursday.

Writing on Telegram Wednesday, Gladkov said that the incident was “the most difficult situation” that the region had faced since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in late February.

He also said that 17 houses and six cars had been partially destroyed.