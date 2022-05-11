Azovstal Defenders’ Wives, Russian Activist Ask Pope to Help Besieged Fighters

A group of Ukrainian soldiers’ wives and a Russian opposition activist met Pope Francis at the Vatican to seek his help in rescuing the hundreds of Ukrainian defenders currently making a last stand at Mariupol’s besieged Azovstal steel plant.

Pyotr Verzilov, a member of the Pussy Riot activist group and the publisher of the independent Mediazona news website, wrote on Twitter that the group asked the pope to “intervene in the fate of Azovstal’s defenders” as Russian forces surround the plant.

Verzilov was joined by Kateryna Prokopenko and Yulia Fedosiuk, whose husbands are among the fighters in Mariupol.

"We asked him to come to Ukraine, to talk to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, to tell him 'Let them go.' He just said he would pray for us," Prokopenko told reporters after the meeting.

Her husband, Denis Prokopenko, is one of the leaders of the Azov regiment, a former far-right battalion turned National Guard unit who are leading the defense of the Azovstal steelworks in southern Ukraine.