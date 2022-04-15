Germany Seizes World's Largest Yacht Owned by Russian Oligarch

Germany has officially confiscated the world's largest superyacht owned by Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, as part of sanctions against Moscow following the outbreak of war in Ukraine, police sources said Thursday.

The 156-meter (1,680-feet) long "Dilbar" has an estimated value of $600 million (555 million euros) according to Forbes magazine.

Since last October the boat has been docked for repairs in a Hamburg shipyard.

German customs had been eyeing the superyacht for several weeks, but could not formally seize it earlier due to a legal imbroglio over its ownership.