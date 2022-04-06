Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Small Fire Outside Italian Villa of Russian TV Anchor

By AFP
video.corriere.it

A small fire on Wednesday outside the Lake Como villa of a Russian TV anchor close to President Vladimir Putin was likely a "demonstrative act" against the pundit, Italian authorities said.

Vladimir Solovyov's vacation home in the town of Menaggio, on the western side of the popular holiday destination in northern Italy, was seized last month by Italian financial police as part of sweeping Western sanctions on those close to Putin.

Solovyov, a prominent radio and television presenter, is considered the Kremlin's most prolific and enthusiastic propagandist. The villa is currently empty.

"Just one team of firemen put out the fire within a very short time," Como fire chief, Gennaro di Maio, told AFP.

"There is hardly any damage, it was burned tires that gave off visible black smoke," he said.

Menaggio's mayor, Michele Spaggiari, told Italy's AGI news agency that the fire appeared to be "a demonstrative act" causing little or no damage.

Spaggiari said Solovyev bought the property about five years ago. 

Solovyev owns two houses on Lake Como that are worth a combined 8 million euros, according to the Italian government that announced the property seizures last month.

Police are investigating anti-Russian graffiti at the second property, Italian state news agency ANSA reported.

Read more

family targeted

U.S. Slaps Sanctions on Putin's Daughters, Russia's Biggest Banks

In its announcement, The White House said family members were known to hide the Russian president's wealth.
trading blame

Putin Says Ukraine Behind 'Crude and Cynical' Provocations in Bucha

The Russian president pointed the finger at Kyiv while speaking to Hungary's Viktor Orban.
Sanctions Divide

China Calls on U.S to Lift Russia Sanctions to Resolve Ukraine Invasion

The comments come as the U.S., EU and Britain seek new sanctions on Moscow over civilian killings near Kyiv.
Paying the price

Russia Says Paid Foreign Dollar Debt in Rubles Amid Default Fears

The Finance Ministry did not specify if the ruble payment had been accepted.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.