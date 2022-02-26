Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Defiant Zelensky Says Staying in Kyiv as Russia Attacks

By AFP
ZUMA Press Wire Service / TASS

After Ukrainian forces said they had repulsed a Russian attack on their capital Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelensky shot a selfie-style video to vow to stay and fight on.

"I am here. We will not lay down any weapons. We will defend our state, because our weapons are our truth," he declared, denouncing as disinformation claims that he had surrendered or fled.

"A lot of fake information has appeared on the internet saying that I allegedly called on our army to lay down its arms and that evacuation is underway," he said outside his office.

Wearing olive green military-style clothing and looking tired but determined, he declared: "Our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children and we will protect all of this. 

"This is what I wanted to tell you. Glory to Ukraine!"

As the video hit social media platforms, the sounds of explosions and air raid sirens could still be heard around the capital, as the Russian military declared it had fired air- and sea-based cruise missiles at Ukrainian military targets.

Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion that has killed dozens, forced more than 50,000 to flee and sparked fears of a new Cold War in Europe.
