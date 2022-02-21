Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Has Lists of Ukrainians ‘To Be Killed or Sent to Camps,’ U.S. Warns UN

By AFP
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet. Chatham House (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

The United States has warned the United Nations it has information that Russia has lists of Ukrainians "to be killed or sent to camps" in the event of an invasion, according to a letter sent to the U.N. rights chief and obtained by AFP Sunday.

The letter, which came as Washington warned of an imminent invasion by Russian troops massed near the Ukrainian border, says the United States is "deeply concerned" and warns of a potential "human rights catastrophe."

The United States has "credible information that indicates Russian forces are creating lists of identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation," the letter says.

"We also have credible information that Russian forces will likely use lethal measures to disperse peaceful protests or otherwise counter peaceful exercises of perceived resistance from civilian populations," says the message, addressed to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet.

The note, signed by Bathsheba Nell Crocker, U.S. ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, warns a Russian invasion of Ukraine could bring with it abuses such as kidnappings or torture and could target political dissidents and religious and ethnic minorities, among others. 

Russia has placed more than 150,000 troops near Ukraine's borders in recent weeks, the United States and Western allies have estimated.

Moscow denies it plans to attack its neighbor, but is seeking a guarantee that Ukraine will never join NATO and that the Western alliance will remove forces from Eastern Europe, demands the West has refused.

Read more about: Ukraine

Read more

'temporarily dangerous'

Russia Blocks Flights Over Black Sea, Crimea Amid Military Drills

The notice comes amid high tensions between Moscow and the West over Russia’s military buildup and renewed clashes in eastern Ukraine.
a word of warning

Ukraine Slams Russia's 'Open' Threats Ahead of France, Germany Meeting

"If Russia crosses the red line, then it will have to suffer," Ukraine's Foreign Minister said Thursday.
Simmering conflict

Growing Russia-Ukraine Tensions: A Timeline

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia, have intensified dramatically since the start of the year.
tête-à-tête

Biden Warns Putin on Ukraine, Proposes U.S.-Russia Summit

In a phone call, U.S. President Joe Biden urged Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to ease mounting tensions with Ukraine.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.