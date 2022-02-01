Russia-Ukraine Standoff – Daily Briefing | Feb. 1

High-stakes talks between Russia and the West have so far failed to de-escalate a tense standoff between the sides, with the United States warning of a serious risk of a Russian offensive against Ukraine.

In addition to demanding a ban on Ukraine’s future membership to NATO, Russia wants the Western alliance to pull back its forces to where they were in 1997, before eastern European members joined. Moscow has amassed some 100,000 troops close to the border with Ukraine and in annexed Crimea, and its announcement of surprise military exercises with neighboring Belarus has fueled tensions further.

NATO and the U.S. have called Russia’s demands “non-starters,” instead offering to open a dialogue with Russia on a host of lesser issues such as missile deployment and military exercises. Moscow said this was unacceptable and awaited written responses from the U.S on each of its demands. The U.S. and NATO delivered their confidential written responses last week.

Feb. 1: What you need to know today

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday that the United States is ready to continue its contact with Russia on security concerns, but reiterated his call for de-escalation and countries’ right to choose their own alliances.

Russia has not yet replied to the United States’ written response on Moscow’s demands for “security guarantees.” The Washington Post had reported on Monday that Moscow had submitted a response, but this was quickly denied by Russia’s Foreign Ministry. The Kremlin said Moscow was still working on its “main answer” to the U.S. letter, and that President Vladimir Putin will decide on his own when to respond to the U.S. letter.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with Putin on Tuesday in a trip criticized by his EU allies, and pledged Budapest’s cooperation with Moscow for years to come. The talks involved increasing Hungary’s gas imports and a discussion of the security situation in Europe. Orban claimed to be on a “peace mission,” but did not mention Ukraine by name.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called for a “de-escalation” of tensions over Ukraine in a telephone call with Putin on Tuesday. The Russian president renewed his security demands, but the two leaders “agreed on a joint commitment to a sustainable and lasting solution to the crisis, and the need to rebuild a climate of trust,” Draghi’s office reported.

Russia is staging military drills in Transnistria, the pro-Moscow breakaway region of Moldova. The Russian military did not specify how many troops were involved in the “planned” maneuvers.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson traveled to Kyiv on Tuesday for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in support of “Ukraine's sovereignty in the face of those who seek to destroy it.” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said that the United Kingdom, Ukraine and Poland are preparing a “trilateral document on cooperation to strengthen regional security.” The talks in Ukraine come after Johnson missed a phone call with Putin on Monday.

Russia and the U.S. clashed over Ukraine at the UN Security Council on Monday. U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield criticized Russia’s significant troop build-up on Ukraine’s borders, remarking: “If Russia further invades Ukraine, none of us will be able to say we didn't see it coming.” Russia's envoy Vasily Nebenzya dismissed the allegations, accusing the U.S. of engaging “in hysterics,” charging that the “discussions about a threat of war is provocative in and of itself. You are almost calling for this, you want it to happen.” The Russian ambassador left before the Ukrainian Ambassador to the UN could address the Security Council meeting.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Putin spoke by phone for the second time in four days on Monday. The two leaders discussed “issues related to providing Russia with long-term and legally binding security guarantees,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

Denmark said on Monday it is prepared to send military equipment to Ukraine. “I am ready to send military equipment to Ukraine. We are already giving advice,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a press conference, but made clear deploying Danish troops to the ex-Soviet nation was “not under discussion.”

AFP contributed reporting.