No ‘Positive Response’ From U.S. on Main Ukraine Demand, Says Russia

Russia did not receive a “positive response” from the United States or NATO on its main security demand concerning Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday, but there may still be room for more discussion of other questions.

Moscow is seeking sweeping guarantees to limit NATO’s expansion in eastern Europe and the post-Soviet space, including a pledge that Ukraine will never join the Western military alliance.

But in written responses to Moscow submitted on Wednesday evening, the U.S. and NATO rejected Russia’s demand to block Ukraine from NATO, reiterating their commitment to NATO’s open-door membership policy.

“There was no positive response to the main question” of Russia’s demands, Lavrov said in a statement, adding that "there is a response which gives hope for the start of a serious conversation on secondary questions."