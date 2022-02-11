No Breakthrough at Berlin Talks on Ukraine Conflict, Russia Says

Russia and Ukraine failed to reach a breakthrough at marathon talks in Berlin aimed at ending the long-simmering conflict with pro-Moscow separatists in eastern Ukraine, the Kremlin's envoy said early Friday.

“Unfortunately, almost nine hours of negotiations ended without any visible, tangible results expressed in documents,” Kremlin envoy Dmitry Kozak told reporters during a late-night briefing.

His Ukrainian colleague Andriy Yermak said the four sides “were unable to agree on any joint document” but expressed hope that they will continue talks “very soon.”

“Everyone is determined to achieve a result,” Yermak said.

Kozak said Thursday’s talks, brokered by Germany and France, failed over differences between Russia’s and Ukraine’s interpretations of a 2015 ceasefire deal known as the Minsk agreements.