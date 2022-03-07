Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

In Photos: Ukrainians Flee to Europe as War Rages

More than 1.2 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its offensive on Feb. 24, leaving their homes and most of their belongings behind.

As refugees continue to pour out of Ukraine in hopes of finding safety and peace, their images captured by photographers tell rich stories.
A baby sits with his mother inside a train leaving the Lviv railway station.
Felipe Dana / AP / TASS
Passengers rush to board a train leaving to Slovakia from the Lviv railway station.
Felipe Dana / AP / TASS
People at the train station in Kyiv.
Denys Pryadko / UNIAN
People at the train station in Kyiv.
Denys Pryadko / UNIAN
People at the train station in Kyiv.
Denys Pryadko / UNIAN
People at the train station in Kyiv.
Denys Pryadko / UNIAN
People at the train station in Kyiv.
Denys Pryadko / UNIAN
People at the train station in Kyiv.
Denys Pryadko / UNIAN
People in the subway in Kyiv.
Denys Pryadko / UNIAN
People in the subway in Kyiv.
Denys Pryadko / UNIAN
People in the subway in Kyiv.
Denys Pryadko / UNIAN
Read more about: Ukraine

More image galleries

helping hands

Volunteers Help the War Effort in Ukraine

Volunteers are making a great contribution to the war effort in Ukraine.
Long winding road

Weary Refugees Make Their Way to Safety

There has not been a refugee crisis of this scale in Europe since WWII.
fighting back

Ukrainian Cities Under Russian Attack

Ukrainians have quickly adapted to their new reality and taken measures to protect themselves and their homes.
stop the war

Muscovites Come Out to Protest the War

On Feb. 24 anti-war protests were held in almost 50 cities across Russia.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.