Russian Citizens Confront Official Over Ukraine Invasion in Sign of Domestic Cracks

A Russian official was confronted about Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine by an angry group of citizens in a sign of growing domestic tensions surrounding the war.

A smartphone video circulating online since Sunday shows Sergei Tsivilev, the governor of southwest Siberia’s Kemerovo region, attempting to defend Russia’s military campaign as an angry crowd accused the authorities of deception.

The U.S.-funded RFE/RL news organization reported that Tsivilev had been speaking with the mothers of local soldiers deployed to Ukraine. It said the undated confrontation, in which the governor appeared flanked by men in uniforms, took place at a Novokuznetsk training base for riot police units.

“Why did they send our boys there?” a female voice can be heard asking Tsivilev.

The governor refused to answer their questions “while the military operation is in progress” and urged soldiers' mothers to avoid criticism “until it ends, which it will soon.”

“When everyone dies,” another voice can be heard saying.