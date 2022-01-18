Nazarbayev Denies Split Among Kazakh Elite, Says Tokayev Has ‘Full Power’ in First Post-Protest Comments

ALMATY – Former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said Tuesday that there was “no conflict or confrontation” among Kazakhstan's elite in his first appearance since deadly protests rocked the former Soviet country earlier this month.

Nazarbayev, 81, has not been seen in public since the worst unrest since Kazakhstan’s independence broke out earlier this month, leading to widespread speculation over his whereabouts and his relationship with current President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Tokayev “has full power,” Nazarbayev said in Tuesday’s video address. “He is the chairman of the Security Council…There is no conflict or confrontation in the elite. Rumors on this subject are absolutely groundless.”

The largest and deadliest protests in Kazakhstan’s history broke out on Jan. 2 in the western oil city of Zhanaozen over a hike in fuel prices, soon devolving into wider unrest over corruption, economic inequality and public discontent. Hundreds of deaths have been reported and over 10,000 people were detained during the protests.