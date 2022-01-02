Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Bus Crash Kills Five, Injures 21 South of Moscow

By AFP
The accident took place on a highway near the village of Voslebovo. Russian State Road Safety Inspectorate

Five people died and 21 were injured in a bus accident south of Moscow on Sunday, Russian authorities said. 

The Federal Road Traffic Inspection agency said the crash happened at 5:45 am local time (0245 GMT) in the Ryazan region. 

"As a result of the accident five people died. Twenty-one were injured," the agency said on Telegram, adding that two of the injured were under-age. 

It said the injuries were of "various severity". 

The agency published photographs of the badly damaged coach, which hit a pillar under a railway bridge. The front of the bus appeared to be entirely crushed. 

The driver was among the fatalities, and an internet website belonging to the Russian Interior Ministry said he could have fallen asleep behind the wheel. 

The accident took place on a highway near the village of Voslebovo 270 kilometres (170 miles) south of the capital, the agency said. 

The bus carried a total of 49 passengers, travelling from the southern city of Astrakhan on the Volga River to Moscow. 

Police said they had opened a criminal case for breaking traffic rules. 

The local branch of Russia's Investigative Committee — which probes major crimes — later said it had opened a second criminal case into violations of safety rules. 

Violations of travel safety requirements are common in Russia, which has seen a number of deadly bus accidents in recent years. 

In December 2019, a bus plunged off a bridge into a frozen river in Siberia, killing 19 people. 

Read more about: Accidents

Read more

search and rescue

17 Fishermen Feared Dead After Trawler Sinks in Arctic Russia

However a source familiar with the details of the search efforts said that there was little hope of finding survivors.
spontaneous combustion

Russia Evacuates Thousands as Munitions Explode in Fire

The fire was sparked by a wildfire in dry grass nearby, causing munitions to explode continuously.
fire with fire

Russian Artillery Bombards Raging Oil Field Fire to Extinguish Blaze

Footage showed troops shooting at the burning wellhead with a 100mm gun.
Fatal accident

5 Killed in Russian Hotel After Boiling Water Floods Basement

At least three other people were taken to hospital suffering from burns.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.