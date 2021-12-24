Putin Hails Multiple Launch Test of Hypersonic Missile

President Vladimir Putin said Friday the Russian military successfully fired a simultaneous salvo of its Tsirkon hypersonic missiles, calling it "a big event" for the country.

As world powers race to develop advanced weaponry, Russia has carried out a number of successful tests of its Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile.

This was however the first time that Russian authorities reported a successful simultaneous launch test of several Tsirkon missiles.

Speaking at a government meeting on Friday, Putin said that the salvo launch of the missile had been conducted overnight.