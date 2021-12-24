Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Hails Multiple Launch Test of Hypersonic Missile

By AFP
Putin speaks at a government meeting via video conference on Dec. 24. Alexey Nikolsky / Sputnik / AFP

President Vladimir Putin said Friday the Russian military successfully fired a simultaneous salvo of its Tsirkon hypersonic missiles, calling it "a big event" for the country. 

As world powers race to develop advanced weaponry, Russia has carried out a number of successful tests of its Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile.

This was however the first time that Russian authorities reported a successful simultaneous launch test of several Tsirkon missiles.

Speaking at a government meeting on Friday, Putin said that the salvo launch of the missile had been conducted overnight. 

"The tests were conducted successfully, immaculately," Putin said in televised remarks. 

"This is a big event in the life of the country and a considerable step in strengthening Russia's security and improving its defense capability," he added.

A spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry could not provide further details when reached by AFP.

Russia, the United States, France and China have all been experimenting with so-called hypersonic glide vehicles — defined as reaching speeds of at least Mach 5.

Putin revealed the development of the new weapon in a state of the nation address in February 2019, saying it could hit targets at sea and on land withing a range of 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) at a speed of Mach 9.

Read more about: Defense , Putin

Read more

cause and effect

Putin Warns of ‘Military-Technical’ Response to Western ‘Aggression’

Russia has been locked in tensions with the West over its role in Ukraine for weeks.
special relationship

Putin Hails 'Longstanding Friendship' With India After Talks With Modi

The summit in New Delhi is expected to focus on defense and energy cooperation between Russia and India.
'the checkmate'

Russia Unveils Stealth Fighter Jet to Compete With F-35s

The jet is described as a fifth-generation light single-engine fighter jet that incorporates "innovative solutions" including artificial intelligence.
big guns

‘They’re Trying to Catch Up’: Putin’s Defense Speech in Quotes

Putin reviewed Russia's new weapons and military developments of 2019.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.