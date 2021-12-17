Support The Moscow Times!
Moscow's Cafe Pushkin Will Serve Football Fans in Qatar

By Anna Shilova
Maison Dellos

The Russian restaurant group of companies Maison Dellos has won a contract to provide catering at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The company founded by Andrei Dellos — whose restaurants include Cafe Pushkin, Turandot, and Matryoshka — partnered with the Qatari company ALi Bin ALi Hospitality to win the contract for catering at the World Cup, which will be held in November-December 2022.

Maison Dellos has been operating in Qatar since 2019, when the first Middle Eastern Cafe Pushkin was opened in the capital city of Doha. At the World Cup, the Maison Dellos team will work in the VIP sectors, boxes and lounges at three of the eight stadiums, including the largest, Lusail, where the opening and the final matches will be held.

Lusail, a 80,000-seat stadium designed by the architectural bureau Foster & Partners, is now being constructed. Maison Dellos will provide “everything except sausages and beer,” a company spokesman told The Moscow Times. The menu has not yet been set, but it will be based on the menu at Cafe Pushkin.

For several years Maison Dellos catering has been providing food service at Russian football stadiums such as the VEB-Arena in Moscow where the top football club CSKA plays. Previously, the company fed fans at the Winter Olympics-2014 in Sochi and at the FIFA World Cup-2018 in Moscow. In addition, Maison Dellos was the official gastronomic partner of the 2014 Milan World Exhibition, Le Bourget International Air Show, and the global economic forums in Davos and St. Petersburg.

 

 

Maison Dellos
Maison Dellos

Anna Shilova

Anna Shilova is a Moscow-based journalist writing about fashion, culture and social phenomena, from politicians' style to feminism.

