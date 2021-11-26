More Than 50 Reported Dead in Siberia Coal Mine Accident

More than 50 people were reported to have died Thursday after smoke filled a Siberian coal mine and a rescue effort ended in tragedy.

Senior managers at the mine in Russia's Kemerovo region had been detained for suspected safety violations, after the latest deadly accident to hit the country's vast mining industry.

Russian news agencies quoted local authorities as saying that 52 people were dead, including miners and six rescuers who had been part of an aborted search operation.

After all inside the mine were presumed dead, one surviving rescuer has been found and taken to the hospital, acting Emergency Situations Minister Alexander Chupriyan said Friday.

The Listvyazhnaya coal mine, near the town of Belovo 3,600 kilometers east of Moscow, filled with smoke early Thursday with 285 people inside, Governor Sergei Tsivilev wrote on his Telegram channel.

The emergency services told Interfax that 239 miners were evacuated following the explosion, which happened at 04:30 a.m. Moscow time.

Search-and-rescue efforts for the trapped miners were suspended until Friday morning due to high methane concentrations and the risk of another explosion.

A team of six rescuers sent to find the trapped miners stopped responding to communications, the emergencies ministry said. Interfax quoted a local official as saying they had suffocated.



According to regional authorities, 38 miners have been hospitalized with injuries and another 13 are being treated for their injuries on an outpatient basis.



RIA Novosti reported that three of those hospitalized are in critical condition.