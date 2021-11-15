Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

EU Readying New Sanctions for Kremlin-Linked Wagner Mercenary Group

Zuma / TASS

The European Union is readying new sanctions for Wagner, the Russian mercenary group with alleged links to the Kremlin, France’s foreign minister said Monday.

“There’s a common desire to draft a legal framework for sanctions against Wagner,” Russia’s Interfax news agency quoted Jean-Yves Le Drian as telling reporters in Brussels.

Wagner has been reported to be involved in conflicts in Ukraine, Africa and the Middle East in recent years.

Le Drian added that the measures will target both Wagner itself and figures that work with it.

The announcement followed discussions by EU member-states’ foreign ministers on the situation in Mali, the conflict-ridden state battling intercommunal violence and jihadist attacks since 2013.

With France preparing to close its military bases in Mali, reports have suggested that Mali’s military junta was in talks to deploy 1,000 Wagner fighters in the country — a deal fiercely opposed by Paris.

Le Drian accused Wagner of carrying out "destabilization" in Mali "on behalf of its clients."

Also on Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the sanction proposals will now be drafted by European Union experts and discussed further when foreign ministers meet again in December.

Moscow has vowed to continue military cooperation with Mali but denied any links to Russian private military contractors in the country.

Already last year, the EU blacklisted Wagner's alleged financier Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, over the group's involvement in Libya.

The Kremlin denies any links to Wagner.

AFP contributed reporting to this article.

Read more about: Europe , Sanctions

Read more

‘Profits or Principles’

Belarus Opposition in Exile Wants Tougher EU Sanctions Against Lukashenko

Activists told The Moscow Times they fear outrage over the forced landing of a plane in Minsk might not spark harsh enough action.
war of words

Russia Brands Navalny Team 'Traitors' for EU Sanctions Push

Navalny and his allies have called on the EU to sanction members of President Vladimir Putin's inner circle over his poisoning.
improving relations

France Says EU and Russia Must Rebuild Trust But Too Early to End Sanctions

"The time is right to work toward reducing the distrust between Russia and Europe, who ought to be partners," the French foreign minister said.
Western backlash

Russia Will Respond to New EU Sanctions — Reports

The sanctions came in response to Russia's activities in Crimea and Ukraine.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.