Russian Tycoon Oleg Tinkov Pays $500M to End U.S. Tax Dispute

Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov was required to pay nearly $509 million to settle U.S. charges of tax evasion, the U.S. Justice Department said Friday.

The banking and investment tycoon paid the back taxes and fine after pleading guilty on October 1 to felony charges of concealing more than $1 billion in assets to avoid paying taxes on them as he gave up his U.S. citizenship in 2013.

Tinkov is the founder of Tinkoff Credit Services, which became the popular online Tinkoff Bank, and owner of the professional Tinkoff Cycling Team.

The Justice Department said that the Russian-born Tinkov, 53, became a U.S. citizen in 1996.

In 2013 he took Tinkoff Credit public on the London Stock Exchange, valuing his holding in it at more than $1.1 billion.