Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Billionaire Banker Tinkov Faces Extradition to U.S. Over Taxes

Updated:
Forbes ranks Tinkov, 52, as Russia’s 47th wealthiest businessman, with a net worth of $2.2 billion. Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Russian billionaire banker Oleg Tinkov has posted bail in London to avoid extradition to the United States on allegations of underreporting his income on his tax returns, the TCS financial group that he founded confirmed Monday.

TCS said Friday that Tinkov is attending February-April court hearings in London initiated by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.

“Tinkov is expected to remain in London for the duration of these proceedings, having been granted bail after a warrant for his detention was issued,” TCS said in the latest statement.

The financial group’s announcement follows media reports that Tinkov paid 20 million pounds ($26.9 million) in bail to avoid detention while he battles extradition to the U.S.

The IRS accuses Tinkov of filing a false tax return and underreporting his 2013 income, the Daily Express tabloid reported Sunday.

TCS said that Tinkov held a U.S. passport until 2013. Renouncing U.S. citizenship carries an “exit tax” penalty.

The U.S. also taxes its citizens who live and earn income abroad. Tinkov launched Tinkoff Bank, Russia’s first remote-service lender, in 2006.

Tinkov is under strict curfew, has surrendered his passports and has to report to police three times a week, according to the Daily Express.

The hearings won’t impact Tinkoff Group’s operating companies, including its bank, insurance and mobile operations, TCS said.

“Tinkov has informed us that his legal team is working to resolve this issue as soon as possible,” the financial group said.

Forbes ranks Tinkov, 52, as Russia’s 47th wealthiest businessman, with a net worth of $2.2 billion.

Read more about: Tinkoff , Britain

Read more

Stepping down

May Governed in ‘Very Difficult’ Time for Russia-U.K. Ties – Kremlin

British Prime Minister Theresa May announced her resignation after three years in office.
Britain

Russia's UK Embassy Calls Amesbury Poisoning 'Anti-Russian Provocation'

Russia's embassy to Britain said on Monday it would regard the Amesbury poisoning incident which has left one woman, Dawn Sturgess dead, as an anti-Russian...
Kremlin

Kremlin Says Offer to Help in Britain Salisbury Attack Was Rejected

Moscow denies any involvement in the original attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.
Banks

Russia's Sberbank Gives Struggling London Subsidiary $6.7M Boost

Russia's Sberbank has been forced to give a £5.5 million ($6.7 million) boost to its struggling London investment bank, the bne Intellinews news website...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.