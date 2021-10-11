News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Deadly crash

Sixteen people were killed when a plane carrying parachutists crashed in the town of Menzelinsk in Russia’s central republic of Tatarstan on Sunday, the Emergencies Ministry said.

Tatarstan head Rustam Minnikhanov, who traveled to the scene, said pilots had reported an engine failure and requested an emergency landing shortly after taking off. Six passengers survived the crash and were hospitalized with critical injuries.

Theater tragedy

A 38-year-old performer at Russia’s legendary Bolshoi Theater was killed Saturday in an accident on stage during the performance of an opera, the Moscow company said.

The theater said the incident took place during a set change in Sadko, a 19th century opera by Russian composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov.

Food for booze

Authorities in the Russian region of Orenburg said Sunday they are offering locals free food in exchange for any bootleg alcohol they may have purchased, after 34 people died from drinking counterfeit liquor tainted with highly toxic methanol.

The deaths are the latest in a string of similar incidents involving poisonings by cheap alcohol substitutes — a persistent problem in a country where 21 million people live below the poverty line.