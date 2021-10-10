Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Actor Killed During Performance at Bolshoi Theater

Damir Yusupov / Bolshoi Theater

On Saturday night at Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater, a performer died when he was struck by and apparently crushed by a backdrop that was being slowly lowered during a performance of the opera “Sadko.” According to media reports, Yevgeny Kulesh, a 37-year-old actor who had performed at the Bolshoi since 2002, died before the ambulance crew arrived.

A video surreptitiously shot from the audience shows the backdrop descending and then a number of performers waving their arms. An audience member told a reporter that she suddenly heard shouts “Get a doctor! Call an ambulance, someone got hit by the backdrop!” She said that the orchestra stopped playing, and in less than a minute the curtain closed and the audience was asked to leave.

Nikolai Tsiskardze, once a principal dancer at the Bolshoi, told the newspaper Komsomolkaya Pravda that he was certain the fault lay not with the performer, but with the technical staff of the theater. “Backstage is hell. Dancers damage their legs when sets and staircases fall over. There are no windows or ventilation.”

The Moscow Investigative Committee began an inquiry Sunday morning.

Read more about: Bolshoi

Read more

persistent spread

Coronavirus Hits Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater

More than 30 staffers at the legendary theater tested positive ahead of a televised concert over the weekend.
endangered culture

‘Scary to Predict’: Bolshoi Theater Warns of Closure if Coronavirus Lockdown Persists

“We’ve got a very difficult process of returning the audience to the theater ahead of us.”
Racism controversy

Russian Ballet's Use of Blackface Ignites Online Controversy

Prominent African-American ballet dancer Misty Copeland said the Bolshoi Theater's use of blackface highlights “the reality of the ballet world.”
Bolshoi

Russia Accuses U.S. of Building 'Visa Wall' After Bolshoi Dancers Denied Entry

"This did not happen even during the Cold War," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.