‘Scary to Predict’: Bolshoi Theater Warns of Closure if Coronavirus Lockdown Persists

Moscow’s legendary Bolshoi Theater has warned that it is at risk of closing down if the city’s coronavirus lockdown doesn’t end by September, its director Vladimir Urin said in an interview published Thursday. The Bolshoi canceled all performances, concerts and tours until April 30 due to the pandemic that has infected more than 10,000 people in Russia and 1.5 million worldwide. The theater started streaming past performances of its classic productions, including “Swan Lake” and “The Sleeping Beauty” ballets, in late March.

“If we don’t open in September, it’s scary to predict what may happen, up to the theater’s destruction,” Urin told the Kommersant business daily. “Not the building, of course.” In the best-case scenario, he said the Bolshoi will reopen in late June or July. At least five of its productions scheduled to premiere over the next three seasons — including a joint staging of “Aida” with New York’s Metropolitan Opera — have been scrapped, he said. Urin estimated the theater's losses since its closure at 9 million rubles ($114,000) per day.

