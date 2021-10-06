Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Restaurants Make World’s 50 Best List

White Rabbit and Twins Garden stay on the list but fall in the rankings.

By Anna Shilova
Updated:
White Rabbit restaurant. Valery Sharifulin / TASS

Two Moscow restaurants have hung on to their places on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, while falling down the rankings.    

White Rabbit fell to number 25 this year from 13 in 2019, while Twins Garden dropped from 19 to 30 at a ceremony in Antwerp on Tuesday organized by World’s 50 Best, an influential organization that ranks restaurants all over the world. The 2020 awards were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Three other Russian restaurants — Selfie in Moscow along with Harvest and CoCoCo in St. Petersburg — dropped off the expanded list of 100 entirely. Noma in Copenhagen, whose founder Rene Redzepi created New Nordic Cuisine, won first prize for the fifth time.    

“We are number 25 in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants and any rating is always good for us,” White Rabbit head chef Vladimir Mukhin posted on Instagram. “This great path we are on is more important than the result.”

Twins Garden restaurant. twinsgarden.ru
Twins Garden restaurant. twinsgarden.ru

Twins Garden head chefs Sergey and Ivan Berezutsky said the awards were good for restaurants in Russia in general. 

“We heard people at the ceremony say we want to come to Russia, we want to see what you have," the twin brothers told The Moscow Times in a joint message. 

White Rabbit reworks Russian cuisine in accordance with modern global gastronomic trends using local seasonal products. The set tasting menu costs 12,500 rubles ($172) and includes ryazhenka — fermented baked milkwith Antonovka apples, sunflower with black caviar and cabbage cake with caviar sauce.

The Berezutskys are also exploring new Russian cuisine using modern technology. One of the courses on the set menu is a 3D-printed squid dish, and much of the produce comes to the kitchen from the brothers’ Twin Farm, 180 km from Moscow.    

Mukhin said he hopes his children and their children will continue his gastronomic traditions.

“Russian food is me. Borshch is in my blood,” he said.

Anna Shilova

Anna Shilova is a Moscow-based journalist writing about fashion, culture and social phenomena, from politicians' style to feminism.

Read more

Russia's cursed questions

Alexei German Jr.'s 'House Arrest' Hits the Big Screen in Russia

What happens when you make a joke about the mayor?
viral art

St. Petersburg Audiences Watch Live Theater in Their Cars

A way to perform theater during the pandemic turned into a popular new art form.
obituary

Ivan Lubennikov, Prominent Russian Muralist, Dead at 70

He is best known for his mosaic ceiling in the new Mayakovskaya metro station.
90s nostalgia

Iconic 90s Cars Take a Spin on Moscow's Streets

This year's annual vintage car exhibition centered on the 1990s, when Russia opened its doors to the mass import of foreign-made cars.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.