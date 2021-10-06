Russian Restaurants Make World’s 50 Best List

Two Moscow restaurants have hung on to their places on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, while falling down the rankings.

White Rabbit fell to number 25 this year from 13 in 2019, while Twins Garden dropped from 19 to 30 at a ceremony in Antwerp on Tuesday organized by World’s 50 Best, an influential organization that ranks restaurants all over the world. The 2020 awards were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Three other Russian restaurants — Selfie in Moscow along with Harvest and CoCoCo in St. Petersburg — dropped off the expanded list of 100 entirely. Noma in Copenhagen, whose founder Rene Redzepi created New Nordic Cuisine, won first prize for the fifth time.

“We are number 25 in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants and any rating is always good for us,” White Rabbit head chef Vladimir Mukhin posted on Instagram. “This great path we are on is more important than the result.”