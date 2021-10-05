Russian Crew Set for Blast Off to Film First Movie in Space

Russia on Tuesday is set to launch an actress and a film director into space in a bid to best the United States to the first movie in orbit.

If successful, the Russian crew will beat a Hollywood project that was announced earlier this year by "Mission Impossible" star Tom Cruise together with NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Actress Yulia Peresild, 37, and film director Klim Shipenko, 38, are expected to take off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in ex-Soviet Kazakhstan at 0855 GMT.

Led by veteran cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, they will travel in a Soyuz MS-19 spaceship for a 12-day mission at the International Space Station (ISS) to film scenes for "The Challenge."

The movie's plot, which has been mostly kept under wraps along with its budget, was revealed by Russia's space agency Roscosmos to centre around a female surgeon who is dispatched to the ISS to save an astronaut.

Clad in a flight suit, director Shipenko called the film "an experiment" at an online press conference on Monday.

"Some things will work out and some things won't," he conceded.