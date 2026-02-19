Bashkortostan’s Culture Minister Arrested on Bribery and Fraud Charges

A Moscow court on Thursday placed the long-serving culture minister of the republic of Bashkortostan in pre-trial detention after she was arrested on suspicion of corruption.
Moscow’s Basmanny District Court ruled to hold Amina Shafikova, who has served as regional culture minister since 2012, in detention until April 17 after she was arrested the day before and transferred to the Russian capital.
News agencies reported that the minister was accused of taking large bribes and embezzlement.
Authorities have not publicly commented on the nature of the charges against Shafikova.
Bashortostan’s Culture Ministry told the Kommersant business newspaper it was “deeply worried” about Shafikova’s arrest, saying she had maintained an “unquestionable” reputation.
Kommersant, citing anonymous sources, reported that Shafikova was also charged with abuse of power as part of a wider investigation into state contracts for organizing public events that were allegedly set at inflated prices.
According to the newspaper, Shafikova is at least the fifth high-profile figure tied to Bashkortostan’s Culture Ministry to face criminal prosecution.
Gulnara Yurina, who headed Bashkortostan’s state-affiliated Directorate of Cultural Programs, was charged with receiving no-bid contracts for cultural events at inflated prices.
In December, Yurina was moved to house arrest after agreeing to a plea bargain and cooperating with law enforcement.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.