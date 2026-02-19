Bashkortostan’s Culture Minister Arrested on Bribery and Fraud Charges

A Moscow court on Thursday placed the long-serving culture minister of the republic of Bashkortostan in pre-trial detention after she was arrested on suspicion of corruption.

Moscow’s Basmanny District Court ruled to hold Amina Shafikova, who has served as regional culture minister since 2012, in detention until April 17 after she was arrested the day before and transferred to the Russian capital.

News agencies reported that the minister was accused of taking large bribes and embezzlement.

Authorities have not publicly commented on the nature of the charges against Shafikova.

Bashortostan’s Culture Ministry told the Kommersant business newspaper it was “deeply worried” about Shafikova’s arrest, saying she had maintained an “unquestionable” reputation.