Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Bashkortostan’s Culture Minister Arrested on Bribery and Fraud Charges

Amina Shafikova. Artyom Geodakyan / TASS

A Moscow court on Thursday placed the long-serving culture minister of the republic of Bashkortostan in pre-trial detention after she was arrested on suspicion of corruption.

Moscow’s Basmanny District Court ruled to hold Amina Shafikova, who has served as regional culture minister since 2012, in detention until April 17 after she was arrested the day before and transferred to the Russian capital.

News agencies reported that the minister was accused of taking large bribes and embezzlement.

Authorities have not publicly commented on the nature of the charges against Shafikova.

Bashortostan’s Culture Ministry told the Kommersant business newspaper it was “deeply worried” about Shafikova’s arrest, saying she had maintained an “unquestionable” reputation.

Kommersant, citing anonymous sources, reported that Shafikova was also charged with abuse of power as part of a wider investigation into state contracts for organizing public events that were allegedly set at inflated prices.

According to the newspaper, Shafikova is at least the fifth high-profile figure tied to Bashkortostan’s Culture Ministry to face criminal prosecution. 

Gulnara Yurina, who headed Bashkortostan’s state-affiliated Directorate of Cultural Programs, was charged with receiving no-bid contracts for cultural events at inflated prices.

In December, Yurina was moved to house arrest after agreeing to a plea bargain and cooperating with law enforcement.

Read more about: Bashkortostan , Culture , Regions , Corruption

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Feature

From Rakhimov to Khabirov: How Bashkortostan Became the Seedbed of Russia’s Indigenous-Led Protests

Five years after the Kushtau protests, The Moscow Times explores the political context that set the stage for the protests and how they unfolded. 
8 Min read
News Analysis

Regions Calling: The Indigenous People’s Day Special

We asked Russia’s leading Indigenous activists and thinkers to share their thoughts and observations of life in their native communities today. 
5 Min read

In Russia’s Bashkortostan, Fresh Tensions Grow Over Planned Copper Mining Site

After the republic was rocked by protests and repressions, locals are once again fighting to protect their Indigenous lands from irreversible harm. 
5 Min read

Regional Official Arrested for Bribery in Russia’s Bashkortostan

Investigators accuse ex-Transportation Minister Alexander Klebanov of demanding 5 million rubles from an unidentified owner of a trucking company.
1 Min read