Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin’s Top Candidates Won’t Take Parliament Seats

By AFP
An election campaign billboard promoting the United Russia Party. Alexander Demianchuk / TASS

Candidates who topped the electoral lists of Russia's ruling party in this month's legislative elections will not take their seats in parliament, officials said on Wednesday.

The announcement prompted opposition figures to accuse the Kremlin of duping voters, on top of allegations of widespread electoral fraud.

On Wednesday, the Central Election Commission said four of the five candidates who headed the list of President Vladimir Putin's United Russia party would not be serving as deputies.

"They are not on a list of lawmakers," a commission spokeswoman told AFP.

The ruling party turned to popular figures including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, 71, and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, 66, to head its list, as pre-election polls saw its support as low as 30%.

The figures asked to take part in the campaign also included a popular doctor in charge of Moscow's main Covid-19 hospital, who has become a symbol of Russia's fight against the coronavirus.

The doctor, Denis Protsenko, initially refused the nomination, but after a call from President Vladimir Putin, the 45-year-old took part in the campaign.

Of the five, only the children's rights ombudsman Anna Kuznetsova will take up a seat in parliament's lower house, the State Duma.

Activist Elena Shmelyova, who heads a popular children's center, will also give up her mandate.

The team of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said it was "clear from the very beginning" that prominent figures were on the unpopular United Russia election list only to boost support and "cheat voters."

"United Russia is spinning voters a line to remain in power," Navalny's team said on Telegram.

United Russia claimed a two-thirds majority in the lower house after a massive crackdown on the opposition. Kremlin critics have accused the authorities of mass voter fraud.

Official results gave United Russia 49.8% of the vote, down from 54.2% in the last parliamentary election in 2016.

Critics say online voting, new limits on election observers, and the polls being spread over three days — a move officials said was to reduce coronavirus risks — all presented opportunities for fraud.

Read more about: United Russia , Elections

Read more

parliamentary lead

Pro-Kremlin Party on Track for Majority After Crackdown

In the last elections to the lower house State Duma in 2016, United Russia received 54.2% of the vote.
social support

Putin Promises Russians Billions in Spending Ahead of Polls

The ruling, pro-Kremlin United Russia party aims to overcome widespread unpopularity and keep its majority in the State Duma.
United Russia

42% of Russians Say No Existing Political Party Represents Their Interests — Poll

Only 23 percent of respondents said that the ruling United Party represented their interests.
United Russia

10th Russian Governor Replaced Amid Falling Ratings for Ruling Party

Ten governors have now been replaced since Sept. 26, all but one of them facing tough re-election prospects next year.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.