Ukraine Launches Military Drills with NATO

Ukraine on Monday launched joint military exercises with the United States and other NATO countries as tensions with Russia remain high over the Kremlin-backed insurgency in the country's east.

The annual Rapid Trident military exercises, taking place in western Ukraine until Oct. 1, involve some 6,000 soldiers from 15 countries, Ukraine's defense ministry said in a statement.

The head of the exercises, Brigadier General Vladyslav Klochkov, said the drills were "an important step towards Ukraine's European integration."

"The Ukrainian military, which has been holding back Russian aggression for eight years, will share its unique combat experience with its international colleagues," he added.

The drills start a week after Russia and Belarus held military exercises involving 200,000 personnel, one of their biggest drills in recent years.