Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Rocket Launches 34 New UK Satellites

By AFP
It was the fifth launch this year for British operator Oneweb, which aims to provide broadband internet everywhere in the world. Roscosmos / Twitter

A Russian Soyuz rocket has blasted into space carrying 34 new satellites from British operator Oneweb, which aims to provide broadband internet everywhere in the world.

The rocket operated by Europe's Arianespace took off successfully at 22:13 GMT Saturday from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, the Roscosmos space agency said in a statement.

It was the fifth launch of OneWeb satellites this year, with the last one on July 1.

OneWeb is working to complete the construction of a constellation of low earth orbit satellites providing enhanced broadband and other services to countries worldwide.

The company is competing against billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos in the race to provide fast internet for the world's remote areas via satellites.

The UK company plans for its global commercial internet service to be operational by next year, supported by some 650 satellites.

Arianespace, which has worked with Russia for close to two decades, is under contract to make 16 Soyuz launches between December 2020 and the end of 2022. 

With this latest mission, a total of 288 satellites are now in orbit for the constellation.

Read more about: United Kingdom , Space

Read more

SHOW OF SUPPORT

Colleagues Rally Behind Russian Former Journalist Detained for Treason

Ivan Safronov was arrested after starting a new job as aide to Russia’s space chief.
out of this world

From Space, Russian Cosmonauts Fight Chess Grandmaster to a Draw

The game celebrated the 50th anniversary of the first Space-Earth game of chess played on June 9, 1970.
Space Race

Moscow Bemused at U.S. Space 'Hysteria' as Musk Taunts Russia

SpaceX's historic launch was seen as ending Russia's long-held monopoly on space travel.
Space

Russia Developing New Space Reconnaissance System

Russia’s Defense Ministry is developing a new space reconnaissance system to be deployed by 2019, the Kommersant newspaper reported Thursday. The new...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.