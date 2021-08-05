Support The Moscow Times!
Russia-Led Drills Begin on Afghanistan Border

By AFP
Movement of tankers from a Russian base in Tajikistan to the border with Afghanistan. July 20, 2021 Video screen grab. Russian Defence Ministry / TASS

Russia on Thursday kicked off military drills near the border with Afghanistan, as Kabul struggles to peg back a Taliban offensive after the withdrawal of U.S.-led troops.

Moscow has positioned itself as bulwark against potential spillover from Afghanistan into Central Asia, where three former Soviet republics share borders with the conflict-wracked country.

The joint exercises at the Kharb-Maidon training ground just 20 kilometers from the Tajik border with Afghanistan involve 2,500 troops from Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, Russia's Central Military District said in a statement. 

The drills that will continue until Aug. 10 are being held in parallel to joint Russian-Uzbek maneuvers featuring 1,500 troops in Uzbekistan's Termez near the border with Afghanistan.

Russia maintains military bases in both Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, Central Asia's two poorest countries. 

