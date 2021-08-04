Iran, Ghana Among Those Hit Hardest By Russia’s Vaccine Delivery Delays – BBC

Iran, Ghana and other African and Latin American countries are some of the places hit hardest by delays in the delivery of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the BBC has reported. The Islamic republic, battling a fifth wave of the Delta variant-driven outbreak, has received around 2 million doses out of the 60 million it had ordered, according to the outlet’s media monitoring service. A joint venture has been announced to localize production in an attempt to boost supplies.

Ghana, which has a deal to import 3.4 million Sputnik V doses, had reportedly received 20,000 as of early July. Another Sub-Saharan African country, Angola, had received 40,000 doses in May out of a requested 12 million, with health authorities pledging new arrivals “soon.” Honduras is among the several Latin American countries to have also hit a snag in Sputnik V imports, with one cabinet official saying “the supplier failed us.” The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which financed Sputnik V’s development and is marketing it abroad, pledged in March to deliver enough shots for 700 million people outside Russia in 2021. Bloomberg reported last week that Kirill Dmitriev declined to comment on whether he stood by that timeline.