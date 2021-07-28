U.S., Russia Meet as Ties Strained Over Arms, Cyberattacks

The United States and Russia were holding a fresh round of talks in Geneva on Wednesday aimed at stabilising the thorny relationship between them. The talks are a continuation of the strategic dialogue which started last month in the Swiss city with the first summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden. The meeting is taking place behind closed doors and with no media present. The talks, being led by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, are expected to last most of the day.

The U.S. mission in Geneva posted two pictures of Sherman meeting Ryabkov. They were both standing indoors in front of their respective flags and wearing face masks. In one of the pictures, they are touching elbows. Moscow and Washington have both toned down expectations, with no spectacular results expected from the meeting — just as with the June 16 presidential summit. The talks will cover the thorny issue of arms control. Bonnie Jenkins, who one week ago was confirmed as the under secretary of state for arms control and international security affairs, is part of the US delegation. "Through this dialogue, we seek to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures," the State Department said when announcing Wednesday's Geneva talks. Ryabkov told Russian news agencies on Tuesday that the talks would allow Moscow to "understand how serious the mindset of our US colleagues is in terms of establishing a concentrated, energetic dialogue in strategic stability". But he added: "I would not raise the bar of expectations."

