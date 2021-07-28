Police Search ‘Foreign Agent’ News Site Chief Editor’s Home

Russian law enforcement officers are searching the home of Roman Dobrokhotov, the chief editor of the investigative news website The Insider, less than a week after it was labeled a “foreign agent.”

“Apparently there’s a search at mine. The police are knocking,” Dobrokhotov tweeted early Tuesday.

The Insider was the 16th independent media outlet in Russia to be labeled a “foreign agent” Friday, a designation that imposes rigorous auditing requirements with steep fines for violations and threatens business models.

The outlet is best known for its work with U.K.-based Bellingcat in investigating the 2020 poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and the 2018 poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal in Britain.