Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Women Win Olympics Gymnastics Team Final After Biles Exit

By AFP
The Russian gymnastics team, led by Angelina Melinikova. Loic Venance / AFP

Russia's women gymnastics team capitalized on the dramatic departure of Simone Biles from the U.S. team to win the Olympic title on Tuesday.

The U.S. team withdrew Biles from the final after a disappointing opening vault and Russia went on to beat the champions from the last two Games by more than three points.

Britain took a surprise bronze medal.

Led by Angelina Melnikova, the Russians emulated their men's team who won gold 24 hours earlier.

Competing under a neutral banner due to their country's doping suspension, Russia was ending a sequence of domination by the U.S. women in world and Olympic finals stretching back to 2011.

But the main focus of attention at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre was Biles, who arrived at the Tokyo Games with hopes of bettering the Olympic gymnastics record of golds for a single competitor, held by Soviet great Larisa Latynina.

After leaving the competition floor momentarily, Biles returned having been dropped from the three concluding rotations and cheered on her teammates.

USA Gymnastics said in a statement she had been withdrawn from the final because of an unspecified "medical issue" and would be assessed daily to determine whether she can continue in the Games.

Read more about: Olympics , Sport

Read more

On the sidelines

Russia’s National Boxing Team Pulls Out of 2020 Olympics Over Doping Ban

“For us, the most important thing is that our boxers are able to perform under the flag of Russia and our anthem will be heard.”
Olympics

Court Clears 28 Russian Athletes of Doping Before Winter Olympics

Forty-two Russian athletes had filed appeals against lifetime bans
Olympics

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

Rodchenkov says he was two steps removed from Putin.
Olympics

Russia Confirms List of Clean ’Olympic Athletes’ for Winter Games

Leading Russian athletes were not included in the roster over doping allegations.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.