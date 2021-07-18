Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Legal Group With Navalny Link Disbands

By AFP
Team 29 head Ivan Pavlov, one of Russia's leading human rights lawyers, was arrested in April while he was acting for Navalny and faces accusations of disclosing information about a preliminary investigation. Vyacheslav Prokofyev / TASS

A Russian legal group that recently defended the organizations of Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny said on Sunday it was disbanding over fears of criminal sanctions.

Team 29 said its website had been blocked after a request from prosecutors, who accuse the group of links with a Czech organization that has been deemed "undesirable."

Since Navalny's arrest and imprisonment in January, officials have stepped up pressure on critics. 

Russian authorities can ban groups declared "undesirable organizations" and members face up to six years in prison. 

St. Petersburg-based Team 29 describes itself as an association of lawyers and journalists fighting for freedom of speech in Russia, where it is known for defending people accused of treason. 

The group rejected any link to the Czech organization and denounced the accusations as "fanciful."

"But we cannot ignore the position of the security forces," the group said in a statement posted on the Telegram messenger.

They feared that "the next step in the attack" would be criminal proceedings against its members and supporters.

"Our lawyers and jurists will continue to work on their clients' cases solely independently," the statement said. 

The group said it had deleted all its online archives to avoid any risk. 

Team 29 head Ivan Pavlov was arrested in April while he was acting for Navalny and faces accusations of disclosing information about a preliminary investigation. 

The courts designated Navalny's organizations as extremist in June, paving the way for a crackdown on his allies.

Read more about: Human rights , Navalny

Read more

rights recognition

Navalny Dedicates Award to All Political Prisoners in Russia, Belarus

"He wrote that most of them are in a much worse situation compared to me, because they're not as well known or famous," his daughter Daria said.
back on the list

Amnesty International Restores Navalny 'Prisoner of Conscience' Status After Controversy

Amnesty had stripped Navalny's "prisoner of conscience" status over his past nationalist and anti-immigrant rhetoric, a move that sparked backlash.
international condemnation

Countries Slam Russia at UN Over Navalny Case

The historic statement marks the first joint intervention before the United Nations Human Rights Council targeting Russia.
war of words

Russia Brands Navalny Team 'Traitors' for EU Sanctions Push

Navalny and his allies have called on the EU to sanction members of President Vladimir Putin's inner circle over his poisoning.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.