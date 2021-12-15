Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Navalny Daughter Urges EU to Confront Putin

By AFP
Daria Navalnaya, the daughter of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, delivers a speech after receiving the Sakharov Prize on her father's behalf at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Dec. 15. Julien WARNAND / POOL / AFP

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's daughter on Wednesday urged the EU to stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin, as she collected a rights prize on behalf of her father. 

"Although coming here is amazing, it is also probably exactly how mine and my family's worst nightmare looks like," Daria Navalnaya told the European Parliament as she picked up its annual Sakharov Prize.

Navalny — Putin's highest-profile domestic opponent — has been behind bars since returning to Moscow in January from Germany, where he was recovering from a poisoning attack with a Novichok nerve agent that both he and the West blame on the Kremlin.  

"I don't understand why those who advocate for pragmatic relations with dictators can't simply open some history books," Navalnaya, a 20-year-old student at Stanford University in the United States, told lawmakers. 

"It's very easy to understand the inescapable political law: the pacification of dictators and tyrants never works."

Navalnaya attacked European politicians "who dream of getting a job on the board of directors of Putin's state-owned companies or sailing on an oligarch's yacht."

"It seems to me that the problem is that the desire to appease the dictator, again and again, to not anger him, to ignore his crimes as long as it's possible is not a pragmatic approach at all," she said. 

"It's time to say it straight. Under the sign of pragmatism, there is cynicism, hypocrisy, and corruption."

Since Navalny's arrest, Russia has declared the anti-graft campaigner's organizations and the nationwide network of political offices "extremist" and many of his top allies have fled the country.

Authorities have also launched a slew of new probes against him, including a new "extremism" investigation in September that could see him spend up to a decade more in jail.

Top Navalny ally Leonid Volkov, who was also in Strasbourg, insisted that Navalny was Putin's "personal prisoner" and it was up to the Russian leader when he would be freed.

Navalny's supporters are pushing the EU to impose sanctions on Putin and his entourage to increase pressure on the Kremlin. 

Read more about: Navalny , Human rights

Read more

'great responsibility'

Navalny Calls Sakharov Prize an 'Honor,' Thanks European Parliament

The Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought went to Navalny after he was passed over for this year's Nobel Peace Prize. 
fear of prosecution

Russian Legal Group With Navalny Link Disbands

Team 29 is an association of lawyers and journalists fighting for freedom of speech in Russia and worked on high-profile espionage and treason cases.
rights recognition

Navalny Dedicates Award to All Political Prisoners in Russia, Belarus

"He wrote that most of them are in a much worse situation compared to me, because they're not as well known or famous," his daughter Daria said.
international condemnation

Countries Slam Russia at UN Over Navalny Case

The historic statement marks the first joint intervention before the United Nations Human Rights Council targeting Russia.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.