Russia’s Average June Temps Were 3 Degrees Hotter Than Normal – Scientists

Russia’s average temperatures in June 2021 were 3 degrees Celsius hotter than normal as some regions of the country hit all-time heat records, scientists from the St. Petersburg-based Voeikov Main Geophysical Observatory told The Moscow Times.

The data comes as Russia and Canada continue to swelter under historic heat waves that have been linked to climate change.

According to scientists Andrei Kiselev and Elena Akentieva, parts of Russia from the Baltic Sea to the Far East saw extreme temperatures last month.

Record temperatures have been recorded “all over the place” in European Russia, where most of the population lives, with exceptions around the Sea of Azov, the scientists said. In St. Petersburg, average temperatures exceeded the monthly norm by 5 C – a new record for the city — while Moscow also experienced its hottest June in 142 years of recorded history.

In Russia’s Asian regions, the heatwave has been especially pronounced in the northeastern Siberian republic of Sakha, which saw the hottest June in its recorded history. Temperatures across the region ranged from 1.2 C higher than usual in some areas to 4.5 C higher in others, Kiselev and Akentieva said.