Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moldova Pro-Europeans Win Resounding Election Victory

By Olga Shylenko for AFP
Updated:
Sergei Gapon / AFP

Moldova's main pro-European party has won a resounding victory in parliamentary polls, results showed Monday, strengthening the hand of President Maia Sandu as she pushes to reform her ex-Soviet country.

Sunday's snap election – called by Sandu in April to shore up her position against pro-Russia forces – saw her center-right Action and Solidarity (PAS) party take 52.7% of the vote.

A coalition of socialists and Communists, led by former Kremlin-backed president Igor Dodon, came second with 27.2%, the Central Election Commission said Monday with 99.95% of votes counted.

After early results showed her party leading late on Sunday, Sandu hailed what she said had been a vote for change in a country beset by poverty and corruption.

"I hope that today will be the end of a difficult era for Moldova. I hope that today will be an end to the rule of thieves over Moldova," she said in a statement on Facebook.

Wedged between Ukraine and EU member Romania, the country of about 2.6 million has long been divided over closer ties with the European Union or maintaining Soviet-era relations with Moscow.

With lawmakers loyal to 46-year-old Dodon blocking Sandu's promises of reform after her election win in November, she dissolved parliament and scheduled the snap vote.

The 49-year-old former World Bank economist's promises of honesty and competence resonated with many Moldovans, who in recent years have seen their nation rocked by political crises and corruption scandals.

'Symbol of change'

"This is a test for Sandu and her government," Alexei Tulbure, a political analyst and the country's former ambassador to the United Nations, told AFP.

"This government will have to show very quickly that it is more effective than the previous one" and start moving ahead with reforms, Tulbure said.

Sandu, who also served briefly as prime minister, has for many Moldovans become "a symbol of change," he said.

The vote saw 101 lawmakers elected for four-year terms to the country's one-chamber parliament.

Moldova's diaspora – which accounts for more than a third of the country's eligible voters and widely backed Sandu during the presidential election – cast more than 200,000 votes compared to a record figure of 262,000 in the second round of the presidential election.

Long queues formed outside the polling stations abroad Sunday and some voters – particularly in Germany and France – reserved a seat from Saturday evening, media in Moldova reported.

Observers had said a win for Sandu's party would be a blow to Russia, which wants Moldova to remain in its sphere of influence.

"Even with a parliamentary majority, it will not be easy to carry out her grandiose plans for in-depth change," independent analyst Victor Ciobanu said. 

"There will be severe opposition" from the pro-Russian side, he said.

Dodon told journalists late Sunday that he would "decide whether to protest the election results" after all electoral violations were analyzed, with Moldovan police saying they had received 242 such reports.

"If Sandu succeeds, then this is an indisputable break with Russia," Tulbure said.

Read more about: Moldova , Elections

Read more

geopolitical crossroads

5 Things You Need to Know About Moldova’s Presidential Elections

Former prime minister Maia Sandu's unexpected victory could push the ex-Soviet eastern European nation further away from Moscow’s orbit.
Foreign Meddling

Russia Tried to Influence Disputed Bolivia Elections – Proekt

Russian media outlet says state agency Rosatom sent political experts to support Bolivian President Evo Morales' botched re-election bid.
rigged vote

United Russia Officials Meddled in St. Petersburg Vote, Top Election Official Says

Ella Pamfilova said members of the ruling party had “directly intervened in the electoral process.”
opinion Leonid Bershidsky

The Kremlin Won — and Proved It Can’t Win Fair

In local elections, frustrated Muscovites voted for Communists and oddballs to keep out pro-Putin candidate.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.